Adjudication | MKconsultus

| August 4, 2018

Adjudication is a method for resolving disputes without adapting prolonged and costly court procedure. The adjudication process begins when the party referring the dispute to adjudication gives written notice of its goal to do so. For this purpose, adjudication is a reference to the process introduced in the UK in 1996 by the Housing Grants, Construction, and Regeneration Act (Construction Act).
