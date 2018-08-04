Gartner research note What Microsoft Azure Stack could do for your cloud business

|

Nearly 75 percent of enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud computing strategy.* To get the most from a hybrid cloud, interoperability is key. For IT managers and developers, that means developing and deploying apps between internal and external cloud services to yield efficiency and flexibility. For customers, that means providing services and apps that are API-compatible with on-premises, hosted private, or public targets for a better user experience in their cloud journey. Azure Stack can:

Bring the agility and fast-paced innovation of cloud computing to on-premises environments.

Drive better consistency between on-premises and cloud development experiences.

Help organizations scale more easily.

Reduce the islands of technologies found in today’s hybrid cloud computing models.

This hybrid cloud computing research note provides expert recommendations, analysis, and top use cases.

