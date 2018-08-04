The Gran Royale Music Awards is having its first ever award show August 23rd 2043 San Pablo Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94702 from 7-10pm, The GRMA’s honor the most exceptional artists, including actor’s writers, producer’s performers within the independent music community. Being that GRM Presents was started in Oakland CA the event will be honoring Influential singers such as the Manuel sisters a singing group from oakland durning the 1950’s who will be honored for their singing and their pursuit for equality marching in the civil right movement in the 1960’s.
Some nominees are rap artist Kerry T singer Tracy Cruz and Singer Songwriter Eye’z. for a list of nominees please visit http://grmawards.weebly.com/
Special performances from bay area artist Forrest Hill Almighty Omilly Imerald Brown and many more tickets are on sale today here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grm-awards-tickets-47979240199?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
