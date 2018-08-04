TIME TO BE A POKERLION KING

|

04th August,2018,Kolkata,West Bengal, India: Take online poker with you everywhere you go! Now you can use your phone or tablet to play for real money with PokerLion.com, India’s most popular online poker site. Join players all over India to play Texas Hold’em Poker,Omaha poker and many other Poker games. It’s safe, secure and there are games around the clock. Poker games in your pocket—anytime, anywhere.

PokerLion.com always brings you the most intense nail-biting poker tournaments and cash games!

Their tournaments include a wide variety, from small tournaments for recreational players to big real money tournaments, and every weekend there are some more special tournaments also.

Texas Hold’em presents a unique challenge. Play in a heads-up tournament to go head-to-head against your opponents, or take on a group with the 6 and 8-player poker tournaments.

Their games also offer many stake levels. Players from around the world come to PokerLion to enter the action at the tables – join the challenge and beat your rivals! With our 8-seater games, you can play against several players at once. More players mean more money to be won!

PokerLion.com offers a variety of safe and secure deposit and withdrawal methods, ensuring that your money is safe from the moment you deposit, right through the withdrawal process.

Want more excitement? Check out the exclusive PokerLion offers and bonuses. With constant leaderboards, every player can see the ranking; you won’t miss a chance to win. Now with bigger bonuses and crazy winnings!

With the EXCITING tournaments here is the biggest offer now, “POKERLION KING”

Deposit & get Instant bonus of Rs. 5000.

Terms and Conditions:

• This offer is for the players who have made a deposit from the bank at PokerLion.com .

• Top 3 Depositors of the month will get the bonus.

1st Position : 2500

2nd Position : 1500

3rd Position : 1000

• The bonus is a one-time Bonus.

• The bonus will be an Instant bonus which will get converted into cash balance as and when adequate game play is made.

• This offer is valid till 30th September 2018.

• User can not withdraw the deposit amount within 30 days to avail the offer.

• Bonus is valid for 50 days from the time of receipt.

• Employees of PokerLion are not permitted to avail this Offer.

• Terms & Conditions of PokerLion and its Privacy Policy are applicable for all those who participate in this Offer.

• PokerLion Management has the right to modify or withdraw the Offer at any time without providing any prior information to the Players.

• If any fraud is tracked by our fraud team, PokerLion management has the right to debit the released Bonus from the Player’s PokerLion account.

For any support you may reach us at care@pokerlion.com