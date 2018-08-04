Main Menu

World Neonatology and Child Care Meeting

| August 4, 2018

We take the privilege in inviting you to participate at our World Neonatology Meeting which is going to be held during October 25-26, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic.Neonatology Meeting 2018 will be a creative and strengthening International gathering mirroring the course of Paediatrics in the 21st century in a protected yet energizing condition that offers an extensive variety of preoccupations to members of all foundations. Theme of our conference is Advances in Neonatal Care.

