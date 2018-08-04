World Neonatology and Child Care Meeting
We take the privilege in inviting you to participate at our World Neonatology Meeting which is going to be held during October 25-26, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic.Neonatology Meeting 2018 will be a creative and strengthening International gathering mirroring the course of Paediatrics in the 21st century in a protected yet energizing condition that offers an extensive variety of preoccupations to members of all foundations. Theme of our conference is Advances in Neonatal Care.
« Have Hotel Rooms Become A Commodity? (Previous News)
(Next News) Three Causes to Shift to Online Tutoring »
Related News
Safe Pass Training Course in Dublin by Olive Safety
Olive Safety offers Solas SafePass Training courses in Dublin, are a one-day safety awareness trainingRead More
Engage in Learning publishes ten benefits of e-learning
Bob Little – an internationally-known writer who writes about, and commentates on, the online learningRead More