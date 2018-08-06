Dubai Open Day – UK University Programme- 18 Aug 2018
People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expertONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS in Dubai, UAE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.
Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
(click here to register)
18 August 2018
Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available
10 am to 3 pm
If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:
University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University
Register here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-dubai
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back: 9718001993
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
