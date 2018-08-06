Emotion Analytics Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2018-2025

|

Emotion Analytics Industry is a new field that analysis of a person’s verbal and non-verbal communication in order to understand the person’s mood or attitude, then can be used in CRM (Customer Relationship Management) area, such as to identify how a customer perceives a product, the presentation of a product or an interaction with a company representative.

This report studies the Emotion Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Emotion Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Emotion Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Emotion Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Emotion Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Emotion Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

Emotion Analytics Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Microsoft

IBM

IMotions

Kairos

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Facial Analytics

Speech Analytics

Video Analytics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Media & Entertainment

Retail and Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Emotion Analytics Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Emotion Analytics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Emotion Analytics, with sales, revenue, and price of Emotion Analytics, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Emotion Analytics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Emotion Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Emotion Analytics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

