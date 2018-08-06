Microtel Inn & Suites: Best Hotel For Your Vacations

|

Niagara Falls is one of the most famous and top-rated holiday destinations of the world. Positioned on the Canadian side of the Canadian border, the splendid waterfalls sometime also referred as Canadian waterfalls. The land draws tourists from all across the world, and thousands of international travelers travel many miles to explore and glimpse of the splendid waterfalls. It is famous for its wonderful natural beauty as well as vital source of hydroelectric power. Blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, the wonderful city has been the honeymoon capital of Canada and entire world for many years. It proffers honeymooners breathtaking sights and fond memories of this remarkable structure that nature has made.

The key to an enjoyable trip would be to book your accommodation in advance in order to avoid last minute hassle. There is no shortage of reputed and well-known Niagara Falls blvd hotels that you can book to make your stay delightful. Amongst all, Microtel Inn & Suites is one of the best hotels in the city which has been providing excellent accommodation facilities to the people at very reasonable rates. Consisting of different categories of rooms like single bed room, two queen bed room and single bed accessible, the hotel proffers a great variety of accommodation alternatives to choose from. At this lavish accommodation property, you will get enchanting staying experience throughout your trip.

All the guestrooms of this lodging property are designed in a contemporary style and well-equipped with lots of modern-day facilities like flat screen television, hair dryer, microwave, refrigerator, coffee/ tea maker and many more. Other than excellent accommodation facilities, this grand lodging property also gives exceptional facilities like free parking, laundry, daily housekeeping, 24 hour reception desk, multilingual staff, banquet facilities, luggage hold, elevator, free high speed Wi-Fi and so on. Travelers can also take advantage of early check-in and late check-out to make their trip fully comfortable and enjoyable.

The best thing is that the highly trained and experienced staff members of the hotel do their best to make their guests feel comfortable and happy. If you want to know more about this magnificent hotel and its services, then simply explore its official site now!

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Website: – www.microtelniagarafalls.com