Professional Acupuncturist Kimberly Rose Opens Her Own Acupuncture Clinic “AcuLondon”

Acupuncture has risen in popularity in numerous places all across the world. In fact, many people have made it a regular part of their day to day life simply because of the various health benefits that it has provided to them. Modern medicine seems to reply too heavily on chemical and otherwise artificial forms of treatments, without realizing that something has simple as acupuncture can assist quite heavily in ailments such as headaches, migraines, chronic pain and insomnia.

However, the quality of the acupuncture provider can in many cases determine its advantages, and this is why authentic Chinese acupuncture should always be preferred. Luckily, such a shop has recently opened up in London, known by the name AcuLondon. AcuLondon provides their customers authentic and professional acupuncture, allowing them to fully gain the power and enrichment that this ancient method provides.

They have a number of different types of acupuncture available, including facial acupuncture and cosmetic acupuncture. In all of their practices, they make sure that their quality is beyond satisfying. The clinic is owned by Kimberly Rose, who uses a variety of time tested and safe techniques to restore balance and health in the body’s of her patients. Through her techniques, her clients have been able to relieve themselves of ailments and issues like backpain and even infertility, making her IVF acupuncture one of the biggest attractions.

That being said, if anyone wants a proper and authentic acupunture experienced from a seasoned professional, then AcuLondon might be the best place to alleviate some stress and get that much needed relief.

About AcuLondon:

AcuLondon is an acupuncture clinic owned by the acupuncturist, Clinical Herbalist and a passionate health advocate, Kimberly Rose. She was trained in Calgary, Canada as a Clinical Herbalist and in Honolulu, Hawaii where she attained my Master’s degree in Acupuncture and Oriental medicine. Now working out of Health Space 307 in Finchley Central, North London, she offers her customers over 10 years of clinical experience and am able to address a wide variety of health concerns.

Her treatments aim to identify and treat the root cause of one’s presenting imbalance, not merely their symptoms, resulting in very effective and long-lasting health benefits.

She has personally seen an exceptionally high success in treating pain, arthritis, stress related concerns including anxiety, depression and insomnia, headaches, digestive complaints and fertility issues.

