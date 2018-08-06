Social Network in Hindi Language InUni launches GupShup, Hindi social network

|

New Delhi, July 2018: Imagine a platform where users can share their own interesting news, photos or videos in Hindi language as a medium. With more than 200 million hindi speaking people in India, Inuni, a regional and city content discovery & news aggregator platform has created a niche & launched its social network called ‘Gupshup’ in hindi.

InUni has come up with tools for users to post articles, pictures and videos in Hindi, and includes creating a user profile, follow people/channels and messaging/chatting. The platform allows users to select their preferred language. Most of the download since the launch has seen visitors from UP-East

Today, InUni platform boast of more than 60k download with users spending on an average 1000 hours per day.

Commenting on this initiative, Shashank Rai, co-Founder of InUni said, “To address the needs of hindi heartland where Hindi or regional content is on upswing, InUni plan to launch its platform in 18 Different languages and get around 100000/- Active Users with consumption time per user to be around 20-25 Min per day.

He further added that catering to the internet users in tier II and III towns, InUni is expanding its products & services as per the preference of the users.

Presently, digital media consumption in Tier-2 towns is ripe for innovative new habit forming products. The user base that makes up the regional language in India grew at a CAGR of 41 percent from 2011-16 to reach 234 million. The same segment is forecasted to increase at 536 million users in 2021 in comparison to the projected 199 million users that will consume primarily English content online. As hundreds of millions of Indians log on to the internet, this platform will provide them personalized and localized digital experiences. Low-moderate adoption levels of news consumption make this a high growth segment. By 2021, regional language consumption will account for 75% of India’s internet user base. The growth of this user segment will be compounded with increasing penetration and adoption of low cost 4G.

Conceptualized in 2017 and incubated at Amity Innovation Incubator Centre, Noida,InUniis regional and city content discovery platform start-up. The start-up focuses on aggregating content for cities, thus providing the user’s city specific information in real time basis to discuss, connect, interact and share with people from all over the city on a mobile app. With an objective of creating on the go engaging hyper local social experiences, InUni aims to enhance user experience with a focus on cost growth hacking strategy. i.e. using word-of-mouth on a big scale to achieve the exponential growth rates.

InUni is the brainchild of Shashank Rai, Ashutosh Singh and Abdullah Haq, Anil Giri all hailing from tier- 2 towns working in Delhi.The start-up was therefore conceptualised in 2017 with the support of Amity Innovation Incubator, Noida, now running with a team of 8.

