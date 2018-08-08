Beauty Drinks Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

|

We have produced a new premium report Beauty Drinks Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Beauty Drinks. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Beauty Drinks Market by ingredients (vitamins and minerals, coenzymes, proteins/collagen, fruit and plant extracts and others), type (natural drinks and chemical/artificial drinks), demography (teenagers, younger women and mature women) through main geographies in the Global Beauty Drinks Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Beauty Drinks Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Beauty Drinks Market are Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc., Beatific – Beauty lab, Hangzhou Nutrition, Juice Generation, Vemma Nutrition, AMC, Big Quark LLC, Sappe Public Company Limited, The Coca-Cola Company and Zoppas Industries Group. According to report the global beauty drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Rapidly growing geriatric population and growing impact of increasing severity of air pollution, unhealthy and busy lifestyle on the consumers are the primary drivers of the beauty drinks market worldwide. Furthermore, rising awareness about health and organic beverages are expected to enhance the market growth. Moreover, currently trending beauty consciousness among the middle class population worldwide is projected to create more opportunities in upcoming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global beauty drinks market covers segments such as, ingredients, type and demography. On the basis of ingredients the global beauty drinks market is categorized into vitamins and minerals, coenzymes, proteins/collagen, fruit and plant extracts and others. On the basis of type the global beauty drinks market is categorized into natural drinks and chemical/artificial drinks. On the basis of demography the global beauty drinks market is categorized into teenagers, younger women and mature women.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global beauty drinks market such as, Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc., Beatific – Beauty lab, Hangzhou Nutrition, Juice Generation, Vemma Nutrition, AMC, Big Quark LLC, Sappe Public Company Limited, The Coca-Cola Company and Zoppas Industries Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global beauty drinks market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of beauty drinks market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the beauty drinks market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the beauty drinks market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

