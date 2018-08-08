Black Dog Easy Evenings
Black Dog Easy Evenings brings you a night you’ll never forget!
Friday evenings are meant to take a pause – relax and unwind.
Bring in the weekend at Black Dog Easy Evenings with 4 leading comic artists in India – Papa Cj, Danish Sait, Cyrus Sahukar & The Improv Group as they bring you a unique style of improv comedy to the stage!
Date : Friday, 10th August, 2018
Venue: ITC Sheraton, Saket.
Time : 7.30 pm onwards
#BlackDogEasyEvenings
