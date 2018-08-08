Main Menu

Black Dog Easy Evenings

| August 8, 2018

Black Dog Easy Evenings brings you a night you’ll never forget!
Friday evenings are meant to take a pause – relax and unwind.
Bring in the weekend at Black Dog Easy Evenings with 4 leading comic artists in India – Papa Cj, Danish Sait, Cyrus Sahukar & The Improv Group as they bring you a unique style of improv comedy to the stage!

Date : Friday, 10th August, 2018
Venue: ITC Sheraton, Saket.
Time : 7.30 pm onwards

#BlackDogEasyEvenings

