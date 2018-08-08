Black Dog Easy Evenings
Black Dog Easy Evenings brings you a night you’ll never forget!
Saturday evenings are meant to take a pause – relax and unwind.
Celebrate the weekend at Black Dog Easy Evenings with 4 leading comic artists in India – Papa Cj, Danish Sait, Cyrus Sahukar & The Improv Group as they bring you a unique style of improv comedy to the stage!
Date : Saturday 11th August, 2018
Venue: Snort. Hyderabad. (Full address- Survey no 41/6, Opposite Meenakshi Sky lounge, Novotel Road, Hitex Road, Khanamet, Kothaguda, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081)
#BlackDogEasyEvenings
