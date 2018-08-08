Calcium Carbonate Market 2018 Industry Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, New Tech Developments, Product Analysis & Regional Outlook Forecast 2022

|

The global calcium carbonate market is majorly driven by its use as a filler in the paper, plastics, and adhesive industry due to its properties such as purity and brittleness. Siliaca-based calcium carbonate is widely consumed in the paper industry to improve mechanical, structural, and optical properties of paper. The use of calcium carbonate as an extender and filler in paints is another factor driving the market growth as it enhances the brightness and durability of the paint. Calcium carbonate is highly used in dietary supplements and additive in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The rising demand for polyvinyl chloride in concrete, pipes, flooring, and furniture is likely to augment the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the calcium carbonate improves gap filling and viscosity property and controls the shrinking when used in adhesives and sealants, which in turn is driving its demand in the adhesive industry.