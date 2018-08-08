Cell Culture Media Market Share Revenue at USD 1,290.1 million by 2023

|

Latest Report with Tilted “Cell Culture Media Market” is added on MarketReseacrhFuture.com. The Global Cell Culture Media Market is growing exponentially and is expected to grow at the same pace during the forecast period at a CAGR of ~ 9.1%. Covered all the Regions and Segments and Sub Segments with Top Manufacturers.

Cell Culture Media Market Highlights:

A cell culture medium is designed to support the growth of cells, which is composed of appropriate composition of amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, glucose, serum, etc. It may contain additional supplementary factors such as growth factors, hormones, etc. depending on the need of different types of cells.

Natural media consists solely of naturally occurring biological fluids, while synthetic media have additional components such as serum proteins, carbohydrates, cofactors, vitamins, salts, etc. to natural media. Natural media have poor reproducibility due to lack of knowledge of the exact composition in this natural media. Whereas, chemically defined media contain inorganic and organic ingredients.

Product development represent the best strategy for the development of the market. Another factor is technological advancements in the form of production technology and technical development. The cell culture media production have low production efficiencies and variability in product due to variation and lack of optimization of feed and raw material. Customized specialty media is one of the fastest growing segments, which has proprietary technology.

The market for cell culture media is growing at an impressive rate due to factors such as growing number of biotech firms, growing demand for biotechnology products, high return on investments, technological advancements, etc. Contamination of cell culture media, presence of heavy trace elements, high cost of the final products, lack of scientific understanding of natural media, issues of reproducibility, quality and specificity especially of natural media, scarcity of serum and animal components, ethical issues regarding use of animal components, etc., may restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Prominent Players for Cell culture media Market:

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Lonza

BD

HiMedia Laboratories

And others.

Segmentation:

Cell culture media market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lysogeny broth, chemically defined media, protein free media, serum free media, classical media, custom media, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and drug development, toxicity testing, cancer research, genetic engineering, tissue engineering & biochemistry, stem cell research, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, pathology labs, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of Cell Culture Media Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North Americas region accounted for the largest market share of 36.1% in 2016. This market is expected to reach USD 478.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. Europe is expected to be the second largest global cell culture market in terms of regions and is expected to reach USD 374.3 million at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major TOC of Cell Culture Media Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Cell Culture Media Market, by Type

7 Global Cell Culture Media Market by Applications

8 Global Cell Culture Media Market, by End User

9 Global Cell Culture Media Market, by Region

10 Company Profiles

11 Conclusion

