Main Menu

Mayfair Garden

| August 8, 2018

Mayfair Garden

Citrine Property Pte Ltd (Oxley Holdings Ltd) – Welcome to Mayfair Gardens, our latest redevelopment condo project in Singapore. It is located at Rifle Range Road, Upper Bukit Timah. A prime location in District 21, we hope to see you in our Sales Gallery soon!

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Industry Statu and Sales Volume to 2023

The market is showcasing evident potential in the mentioned forecasting period. The market continues toRead More

Polyetheramine Market 2017 – 2025: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

Polyetheramine are curing agents that contain polyether and amine molecules. They are used to increaseRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *