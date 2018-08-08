Medical Robotics Market-Outlook, Regulatory Bodies, Trends, Industry Insights & Forecast

|

Global Medical Robotics Market – Key Players

Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew Ltd. (UK), Aethon Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Intouch Health Technologies, Inc. (US), Varian Medical System, Inc. (US), Medtech SA (France), Titan Medical, Inc. (US), Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (US), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), Medrobotics Corporation (US), KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany), Kinova (US), Myomo Inc. (US), Carefusion Inc.(US), Hocoma AG (Switzerland), Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel), Hansen Medical, Inc. (US), Transenterix, Inc. (US), ZOLL medical corp (US), Auroba biomed Inc. (US)

Global Medical Robotics Market – Highlights

Medical Robotics is the advanced method for the treatment and surgeries which involves the use of robots. It is an emerging field. Now a days medical robots are widely adopted by people due to their reliability and safety concerns. Medical robotics have found many applications in healthcare sector as this robots are used in different surgeries like urology, cardiology, and neurology. The major driving factor for the growth of the market is increasing number of chronic diseases and rising demand for the more accurate surgical procedures. Beside this increasing encouragement and funding provided by governments, automation in healthcare sector and increasing demand for the minimally-invasive surgeries has also contributed in grow medical robotics market. On other hand high cost of medical robots as well as high maintenance cost may restrains the growth of market.

Demand for medical robotics is also gaining traction due to the fast recovery process in robot assisted surgeries. Hospitals and clinics are running over-time to accommodate to rising patient influx, as a result healthcare organizations seek solutions that will allow them to deliver treatment at a faster pace with quicker recovery. Hospitals are increasing their investment in deploying medical robotics not only to deliver better care but also to improve cost-efficiency. However, robot-assisted surgeries are currently more accessible to smaller patient pool owing to factors such as lack of expertise and low adopting in developing countries.

Global Medical Robotics Market – Competitive Analysis

Medical robotics is an emerging field. There are a lot of opportunities for the development of the market across the globe. Many companies are focusing on the development of the advances robotics which will be cost effective so as to increase the market. Some major companies has adopted strategies of acquisitions and strategic alliances for the growth of the market.

Stryker Corporation is fortune 500 medical technologies firm headquartered in US. The company is working in the manufacturing of the different medical devices and technology and has introduced Mako robotic-arm assisted technology which helps surgeons provide patients with a personalized surgical experience. It is one of the most successful products of the company. In 2016, company has acquired Physio-Control International, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc. is a multinational UK headquartered medical equipment manufacturing company. In 2016, company has completed its acquisition of surgical robotics business Blue Belt Technologies. NAVIO has delivered more than 50% of the revenue growth in 2016.

Mazor Robotics is a medical device company and manufacturer of a robotic guidance system for spine surgery. In 2017, Mazor Robotics got FDA approval for its Mazor X Align software which will help Mazor Robotics to align leverage Mazor Robotics’ extensive experience in pre-operative planning, image processing, computerized anatomy recognition, and registration of different imaging modalities

Global Medical Robotics Market – Regional Analysis

On regional basis, America dominates the global medical robotics market. America holds over 40% of total market owing to increasing demand for the robot-assisted surgeries, well developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure. Increasing need of automation and advanced devices has also contributed in the growth of the market. Europe has the second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Due to presence of huge opportunities for development of market and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure are the key factor for the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Global Medical Robotics Market – Segmentation

Global Medical Robotics Market is segmented on the basis of products into medical robotic systems, rehabilitation services, hospitals and pharmacies, accessories and others. Medical surgical robotic system are further segmented into neurosurgical robotic systems, orthopedic robotic systems, laparoscopy surgical robotic systems and other. Rehabilitation services are further segmented into prosthetic robots, orthotics robots, assistive robots, therapeutic robots and other. Hospitals and pharmacies are further segmented into pharmacy robot, I.V. robots and other. On the basis of application the market is segmented into cardiology, neurology, laparoscopy, and rehabilitation and other

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

