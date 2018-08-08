Technology Days at Rehm: Experience the solutions for the Smart Factory

|

Rehm Thermal Systems will present innovative concepts for the digital factory at its Technology Days on 10 and 11 October 2018 in Blaubeuren. Rehm will take the guests on an exciting journey to the “Islands of Technology”, which will be the central theme of this year”s programme. The most interesting hot spots in electronics production and the world of surface mount technology will be addressed. Rehm will also provide information on where the path in assembly production is heading and show the way through the digitisation jungle.

Faster, smaller, cheaper – these are the requirements for the electronics industry. In addition, the electronics manufacturing sector faces the challenge of developing new innovative products as quickly and efficiently as possible. This will be the setting for Rehm”s Technology Days: Visitors can look forward to receiving information on the added value of soldering, coating, testing and drying electronic assemblies. With a total of eight specialist presentations on topics such as industry 4.0, digital transformation and sensor technology, Rehm will be providing answers to the current questions of the industry. In the Rehm Technology Centre, you will be able to see first-hand the technical and economic advantages that can be gained from intelligent processes in everyday applications.

Furthermore, Rehm”s experts will be standing at the ready to answer any complex questions. “Our Technology Days offer users and experts the opportunity to enter into a practice-oriented dialogue,” said Managing Director Johannes Rehm. “We are excited to offer a platform to cultivate existing contacts and make new ones.”

The Technology Days will take place at the company”s headquarters:

Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH

Leinenstrasse 7

89143 Blaubeuren-Seissen

T +49 7344 9606-0

F +49 7344 9606-525

info@rehm-group.com

www.rehm-group.com