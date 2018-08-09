Main Menu

2018-09-06

| August 9, 2018

Meetings International proudly announces the commencement of Biocontrol sheduled during September 06,07 2018 at Zurich, Switzerland.The theme of the conference is “Understanding And Improving Crop Cultivation”. The primary conference highlights are Bioremediation innovations, Bioaugmentation, Plant development advancing microorganisms, Agricultural application, Plant security , Crop ailments, Pest administration pros , Biological control innovation , Biological irrigation control specialists.

Uncategorized No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Gastrointestinal Stents Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

We have produced a new premium report Gastrointestinal Stents Market. The report covers the analysis ofRead More

Latest Research on Global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Forecast 2023

We have produced a new premium report Animal Feed Antioxidants Market. The report covers the analysis ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *