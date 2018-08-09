Apply for Schengen Tourist Visa to Enjoy a Hassle Free European Holiday

|

If you are planning a trip to Europe it is better that you check out for the Schengen visa so that you can cover almost 26 countries in the European territory with this single visa and no more paper work or documentation hassles. This is because those 26 countries have agreed to the Schengen treaty to allow the citizens as well as the visitors among the countries just like interstate without any border restrictions. So by applying for a Schengen tourist visa to a single embassy you can in fact all the 26 countries that come under the Schengen territory. All you need is to apply for the Schengen visa to the embassy of the country where you are going to spend most of your days in the tour or where you land first and accordingly plan your itinerary. In case you are planning to visit Germany first or spend most of the days in that country than you can simply apply for the Schengen visa to the Germany embassy by following the Germany visa application process.

The Germany visa application process is the same like the rest of the Schengen countries where you need to check out for the right visa application based on the purpose of your visit and book an appointment with the application centre to hand over your visa application and other documents in person which is mandatory and german embassy rule as they don’t process visa by mail or email. There are different types of visas offered by Germany like short stay visa, tourist visa and business visa. You need to support the visa application along with your two passport size recent photographs and also a valid passport beyond the return date along with two blank pages left in the passport. You should also submit the covering letter on your purpose of visit, medical insurance, travel insurance and also financial proof so that you don’t face any problem abroad. You should also submit your flight and hotel reservation that stands as a proof for your itinerary as well as the availability of to and fro flight from your place to the destination as well as accommodation.

However, many tourists are often confused with submitting flight reservation as they think they have to actually buy the tickets for this purpose. But in reality you just need a reservation that can confirmed if your visa is approved else cancel it at a very low price in case your visa is rejected. You can check out with reliable tour operators to have sample flight itinerary for Germany visa application for your understanding before applying for one for your trip to Germany.

