Ganesh Pyne Artist
The master of dark imagery whose canvas resonates the voice of death, artist Ganesh pyne’s creative themes revolve around Bengali folklores and Indian mythology. Having studied at Government college of Arts and Crafts, Kolkata, he was intensely influenced by Bengal school. Pyne started his career as a book illustrator and animator at Mandar Mullick’s studio in Kolkata. With time his medium evolved along with his style and narrative of his canvas. He is being bestowed with Raja Ravi Verma award and life time achievement award by Indian Chamber of commerce. In 2013 he breathed his last, with immense artistic legacy left behind.
