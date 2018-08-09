Main Menu

iTech announces a partnership with a NY based healthcare and technology firm RAPID Healthcare Solutions, a division of ECC Technologies.

| August 9, 2018

iTech Workshop, a Web-based PMS, Medical Billing/RCM software vendor announces its partnership with RAPID Healthcare Solutions where expEDIum Solution shall be offered under the name RAPID RCM to its existing client base and new clients.

