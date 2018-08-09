Mobility Leaders gathering in Mumbai this October

|

Enterprise Mobility Summit scheduled on 4-5 October, Mumbai has confirmed top industry leaders from various sector including BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Automotive and Construction to discuss on the various challenges, implementation process and the benefits of transforming themselves to a mobile and agile organisation.

Snap shot of our confirmed speakers include:

• Mr. Rajendra Mhalsekar, Head Corporate Banking Technology, YES BANK

• Mr. Dipu KV,President – Head Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

• Rajesh Chopra, Senior Vice President – Information Technology, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

• Jürgen Hase, CEO, UNLIMIT powered by Reliance

• Sanjay Mishra, CIO, L&T Construction

• Jayjit Biswas, Head IT Controls and BCM, Tata Motors Limited

• Manish Gupta, Director – Digital Transformation & Innovation, Marketing Technology, MasterCard

These industry experts will be discussing on various aspects of Mobility whilst conveying the message on “MOBILITY AS A NECESSARY COMPONENT FOR GAINING ADVANTAGES OVER THEIR COMPETITORS BOTH AS AN EMPLOYER, AND A BUSINESS IN THE MODERN WORLD”.

Key pointers they will be highlighting in their presentations include:

• Role of Real time Data control in providing Productivity, operational efficiency and Total

Workforce Visibility

• How clouds can conclude EARLY-TO-MARKET decisions?

• Key parameters to be considered to achieve flexibility and agility in enterprises

• Deploying machine learning techniques in the enterprise to complete routine duties

in turn reducing costs

• Cut the complexity out of mobility work flows by inserting convoluted rules and

processes whilst ensuring compliance with local regulations

