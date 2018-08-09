Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Outlook 2018 Key Findings, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Strategies,

|

Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Key Players:

The analysis of the competitive landscape of the global next-generation power semi conducters include prominent players such as NXP Semiconductors, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Motors, Toshiba, Semikron, Fairchild, Vishay Intertechnology, Renesas Electronics and others.

Next-generation power semiconductors Market Highlights:

Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market, as the name implies are the latest in technology for use as power semiconductors in electrical and electronic devices used across various industry verticals. Thier development is expected to provide highly efficient power semiconductors for use in different end-use industry verticals over the forecast period of 2017 to 2027, thus driving robust growth for this market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has performed a thorough analysis of the market to provide a report which reliably indicates present trends, future opportunities and threats that may affect market growth. The need for more efficient semiconductors to keep up with advancing technology in various end-use industries has driven high demand for next-generation power semiconductors. MRFR has predicted that the market will grow at a high CAGR and a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Many global market leaders have found themselves at the forefront of research and development of innovative products, thus driving growth and making the market highly competitive. The market is expected to value several billion by the end of 2027.

Next-generation power semiconductors Market Segmentation:

The global market has been segmented to provide a comprehensive view and understanding of the next-generation power semiconductors and their various components. Segmentation has been done by product material, device, application, and region.

By product material, the market has been segmented to include Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC). Of these, GaN is expected to hold the largest share due to the growing preference for the material in semiconductors over SiC.

By device, the market has been segregated into diode, MOSFET/IPD, and IGBT/Power module.

By applications, the market has been segmented to include renewable energy, hybrid & electric vehicle, smart homes, LED lights and others.

By region, the global market has been divided into the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (Row)

Next-generation power semiconductors Regional Analysis:

North America, with its booming automotive industry and high demand and consumption of personal devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets, has captured the largest market share globally. There are several key players in this region who are actively developing new and efficient next-generation semiconductor technology which is expected to boost this market further.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and a rapid pace due to the massive consumer population with rising disposable incomes in the region. The demand for personal devices from the consumers in this region are fuelling rapid and robust growth for the next-generation power semiconductor market, and due to this, the region is likely to take over North America’s lead by the end of 2027. There is also a strong presence of technology giants in countries such as South Korea and Japan where ongoing R&D is expected to further market growth.

Latest Industry News:

AGC has decided to invest in a Japanese company which is in the process of successfully developing gallium oxide wafers for use in next-generation power semiconductors with a plan to commercialize by 2020. Novel Crystal Technology is located in Saitama, Japan.

Samsung has disclosed it’s process technology roadmap at the annual Samsung Foundry Forum in the U.S. The company has plans to mass produce gate-all-around (GAA) transistors at the 3nm node. They plan to release 5LPE, 4LPE/LPP, 7LPP and 3GAA/GAAP by 2021 with the development set to be completed by 2019. Samsung’s 7LPP will be the first ever semiconductor process technology to utilize EUV lithography solution.

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

