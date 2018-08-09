Water-borne Coating Additives Market Overview, Dynamics and Trends, Segmentation 2024

|

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Overview

Waterborne coating additives are agents added as an important component to improve quality and performance of waterborne coatings. Dispersion of pigment particles becomes difficult in waterborne coatings as compared to solvent-borne coatings owing to high surface tension of water. Therefore, special additives are required to be added in waterborne coatings to alter their rheological properties. Waterborne coating additives strengthen the crosslinking among resins, thus protecting the coating from several external factors. Usage of these additives in waterborne coating imparts resistance against corrosion, chemicals, humidity, and blocking. Furthermore, they improve the drying time and hardness of waterborne coating.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/water-borne-coating-additives-market.html

Waterborne coating additives enhance several features such as wetting, dispersion, defoaming, rheological properties, stabilization, and hydrophobicity. Usage of additives enables waterborne coatings to retain color and stability for a longer time. Waterborne coating additives facilitate the dispersion process of pigments and stabilize their dispersion. Additionally, these additives help pigment particles during wetting. They remove the air molecules captured in pigment particles. This, in turn, enables pigment particles to be surrounded in a liquid medium. Waterborne coating additives lower the surface tension to augment the color acceptance and film quality. They also reduce the viscosity of waterborne coating to achieve high gloss, good color intensity, and transparency. Waterborne coating additives also prevent excess water absorption by modifying hydrophobicity of water molecules.

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Trends and Prospects

Increasing popularity of waterborne coatings in developed regions of the world is primarily driving demand for waterborne coating additives. Several regulations are being imposed by organizations such as U.S.E.P.A and REACH against the usage of solvent-borne coatings, which emit toxic volatile organic content. As a result, waterborne coatings are rapidly emerging in the global coatings market. Therefore, stringent regulations regarding usage of environmentally-friendly coatings in developed countries significantly fuels demand for waterborne coating additives. Furthermore, there is rising awareness regarding usage of low VOC coatings in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Shift in consumer preference for eco-friendly products plays a major role in driving the market of waterborne coating additives in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16970

Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for waterborne coating additives has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Europe was the largest market for waterborne coating additives in the past few years followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations in Europe for using environmentally sustainable products fueled growth of the waterborne coating additives market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com