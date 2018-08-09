WeaverStory.com presents ‘The Traveling Trunk’ An Exhibition of exquisite Banarasi sarees and much more

|

7th August 2018- WeaverStory.com presents ‘The Traveling Trunk’ an exhibition cum sale of exclusive handwoven ‘Banarasi sarees’ in an endeavor to promote the Indian weaving craft from one of the rich weaving craft states of India. WeaverStory.com is celebrating the month as National Handloom month by traveling across India to showcase the true essence of handloom. In addition to Banarasis, Chanderi & Patolas, pure gold & silver zari sarees, Koras, a variety of bespoke blouses, and much more will be on display.

WeaverStory.com has authentic Indian handlooms/crafts and is determined to bring the best of the craftsmanship to the world and help the struggling craftsmen with a window to showcase their best products. It has been focusing predominantly on the weaves from Chanderi, Banaras & just set a few looms in Gujarat, and reviving designs from museums and traditional forms from annals, and working with weavers themselves.

WeaverStory.com invariably serves as a space for engagement with India’s rich textile history. It constantly endeavors to bring this textile heritage closer with every masterpiece it creates. With the archaic laborious weaving techniques that the weavers have perfected with time, they focus on displaying culture on the six yards of elegance.

WeaverStory.com is knitting together the finest threads to weave the art of perfection, in elegance. WeaverStory.com is an attempt to bring the best-handcrafted products to you directly from the chosen craftsmen of India. WeaverStory.com began its Journey on National Handloom day on 7th August 2015 to promote and preserve the dying art of Indian handlooms. WeaverStory.com is celebrating the National Handloom Month all this August with a Travelling Trunk that starts its Journey from Delhi on 7th August and reaches Mumbai to exhibit the treasures at The Cymroza Art Gallery,

Nishant reiterates, “We take pride in sharing that in our small journey we are able to not just curate but start our own production, and also have a Bespoke Banarasi Collection.” Knowing that many of our customers like to touch and feel the textile we have set up an experience center in Delhi and are also present at all the Taj Khazana outlets (The Taj Hotels) across the country.

Where- The Cymroza Art Gallery, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai

When- 10th,11th, and 12th August

Time – 11am- 6pm

Website-

https://www.weaverstory.com/