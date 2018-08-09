Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) Market Global 2018 Key Players – ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric Company by Forecast to 2022

|

Market Scenario:

Wireless sensor network are the network devices used to communicate information about physical or environmental conditions such as sound, pressure, and temperature from a monitored field to main location. This information transformation is performed via number of multiple nodes, base stations, and a gateway. Growing requirement of real time monitoring system in application such as factory automation is one of the major driving forces for the growth of wireless sensor network market.

The major factor that drives the growth of Wireless Sensor Network market is growing automation and robotics industry, increasing demand of wireless sensor network in oil & gas and transportation industry, and high reliability of wireless sensor network among others.

Globally the market for Wireless Sensor Network Market is expected to grow at the rate of more than 14% from 2016 to 2022.

Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

ST microelectronics (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Segments for Wireless Sensor Network Market:

Global Wireless Sensor Network Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technologies : Wi-Fi, WirelessHART and Bluetooth among others.

Wi-Fi, WirelessHART and Bluetooth among others. Segmentation by Sensors: Pressure, Temperature, Flow, humidity, and image & surveillance among others.

Pressure, Temperature, Flow, humidity, and image & surveillance among others. Segmentation by Application : Oil & gas, Industrial, Entertainment, Transport, Precision Agriculture, Military, Food & beverage, Mining, Healthcare, and Environment Monitoring among others.

Oil & gas, Industrial, Entertainment, Transport, Precision Agriculture, Military, Food & beverage, Mining, Healthcare, and Environment Monitoring among others. Segmentation by Type : Terrestrial, Underground, Underwater, Multimedia, and Mobile WSNs among others.

Terrestrial, Underground, Underwater, Multimedia, and Mobile WSNs among others. Segmentation by Topologies : Star, Tree and Mesh topologies.

Regional Analysis of Wireless Sensor Network Market:

North-America is dominating the Global Wireless Sensor Network market with the largest market share due to high adoption of WSN especially by U.S. military, and presence of major players such as Emerson electric, Honeywell international and Texas instruments among others in the region and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022.

Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in global wireless sensor network market followed by Europe.

Target Audience:

Network operators and vendors

DHCP and IP protocols providers

Small and large enterprises

Research & consultants

Wireless Sensor Network Distributors

Government

