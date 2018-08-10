BGP Is Now REACH Compliant

|

BGP is pleased to announce they have paid the REACH registration fees, thus completing their registration. As a nicotine and nicotine product manufacturer, the company will be required to hold REACH registration in order to sell their products in Europe starting May 1, 2018.

Without the REACH registration, BGP would no longer be able to market and sell their products to European customers. In order to prevent their existing customers in Europe from having to find another supplier of the products they need, BGP preregistered it’s nicotine products with REACH, which included paying the registration fees. Now that these steps are complete, the company will soon appear on the REACH website and receive their registration number so they can continue to fulfill the orders of their European customers.

As an established nicotine base manufacturer and supplier, it was important for BGP to take the appropriate steps to ensure their customers don’t experience a gap in service. Because the company has already preregistered prior to the deadline, their customers will be able to continue ordering their products without concern over delays in delivery.

Anyone interested in learning about what this REACH registration means for the company can find out more by visiting the BGP website or by calling +91-2646-671200.

About BGP: BGP is a global leader in manufacturing and distributing high-grade nicotine compounds, which are commonly used in nicotine replacement products. They have locations in India, Europe and the UK, providing their customers with the products they need quickly and efficiently. The company stands by the quality of their products, using only the most exceptional quality ingredients for pure nicotine products that conform to only the highest standards.