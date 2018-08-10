Commercial Airport Lighting Market Assessment – Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges

|

Market Highlights:

The global commercial airport lighting market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of commercial airport lighting market will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2023, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2017 -2023).

The high demand for commercial airport lighting market is due to the growth in the air passenger traffic. The economic boom in emerging countries has led to the development of world-class airports. This increases the participation of OEMs in the field of commercial airport lighting market. Moreover, the growing demand for commercial airport lighting market that satisfies the demand for air passenger traffic. The rapid aircraft fleet expansion along with the increased focus of OEMs on creating ambiance for passengers is expected to result in an increase in airport lighting and as well as it is expected to add to the growth of the market. However, integration of airfield LED light fixtures, the cost associated with lighting systems, and inconvenience caused due to improper visibility caused by LEDs installed at runways acts as a barrier to the growth of wide-body aircraft MRO market.

The commercial airport lighting market is completely dependent on the volume of air passenger traffic. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand for the air passenger traffic directly has an impact on the market. Moreover, the factor responsible for the growth of commercial airport lighting market is growing air passenger traffic, investments on airport modernization and upgradation, and increased demand for passenger and aircraft safety. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of the global commercial airport lighting market and has gained prevalence in the recent times, with the usage of best in class technologies in aircraft. Thus, the growth of the commercial airport lighting market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth of investment in the aircraft industry.

The expansion of the commercial aircraft fleets, which has resulted in the development of a set of airport lighting market. The increased focus of passengers on airport ambiance will lead to an increase in the use of airport lighting, due to which there will be growth in global commercial airport lighting market. The expansion of the existing commercial aircraft fleets along with the launch of new airlines would result in increased use of airport lighting in the forthcoming years. Hence, it is expected that the air passenger traffic would eventually drive the global commercial airport lighting market. Moreover, growth safety features to facilitate the night flying will drive the growth of global commercial airport lighting market. This enables faster response to crisis situations and adaptation to the dynamic change in climate.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market are Abacus Lighting, atg airports limited, Honeywell, Siemens AG, vosla Gmbh, ADB Airfield Solutions, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies Corp., Crouse-Hinds, and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2017 – Carmanah Technologies Corporation acquired Vega Industries Ltd to diversify the product portfolio.

Feb, 2017 – Honeywell signed a contract to implement a new airfield ground lighting control and monitoring system at Singapore Changi Airport. The new Honeywell system had covered three runways and associated taxiways, taxi lanes and apron lighting as well as facility control and management.

Regional Analysis

European region market is dominating the market of global commercial airport lighting market due to large amount of busiest airports. The market in the European countries is largely driven by growing fleet size of aircraft, which helps in growth of global commercial airport lighting market.

Asia Pacific is referred to as the second-largest commercial airport lighting market due to factors such as growing investment in world-class airports in developing countries have fuelled the demand for global commercial airport lighting market.

Segmentation

The global Commercial Airport Lighting market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Short, Medium and Long

Segmentation by Technology : Comprises LED and Non LED

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

