Defibrillators Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2020

|

A recent commerce and business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) detects the Middle East and Africa (MEA) defibrillators market features a consolidated vendor landscape. The handful of players that dominate this market are based outside the region either serve via third-parties or establish their own value chain. Key vendors that serve this region are vying to enter into strategic alliances with local companies to tap growth opportunities in the region. This also helps for a cultural know-how of the region to regard sentiments during sales pursuits.

Prominent names in the Middle East and Africa defibrillators market are Welch Allyn Inc., Schiller AG, Physio-Control Inc., Phillips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, HeastSine Technologies Inc., and Zoll Medical Corporation.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4459

As per the TMR report, the MEA defibrillators market was worth US$209.6 mn vis-à-vis revenue in 2013. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2014 and 2020, the market is likely to become worth US$547.8 mn by the end of 2020. Among the key product types, advanced life support defibrillators segment leads the market due to their extensive demand amongst paramedics, emergency medical team, and medical professionals. Hospitals end-use segment holds the leading more than 80% of the MEA defibrillators market. In 2013, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. led the MEA defibrillators market due to modernization of healthcare infrastructure in these countries.

State-run Awareness Programs to Seek Emergency Medical Care Stokes Growth

The MEA defibrillators market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic heart problems, especially among the elderly population. Defibrillators function by sending electric shocks between 40 Joules and 400 Joules during life-threatening conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia in order to reinstate normal heart beat. The rising incidence of sudden cardiac attacks in the Middle East and Africa are significantly stoking the demand for defibrillators.

Introduction of technologically advanced devices by global manufacturers and rising demand for automated external defibrillators is leading public and private organizations to provide public access defibrillation. These are some other key factors acting in favor of MEA defibrillator market. Apart from this, increasing number of awareness programs conducted by healthcare departments and government agencies to seek medical help in the event of a medical emergency is also stoking demand for defibrillators.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4459

Lack of English-speaking Personnel to Operate Device Hampers Growth

Providing headwinds to the MEA defibrillators market is lack of significant user base to understand operations of the device in English. As majority of the population in MEA in non-English speaking, global companies are finding it hard to serve the MEA defibrillator market. However, these barriers are being addressed with the help of voice assistant in regional languages, guidance for CPR, and other default features. The incorporation of these features in newer instruments are anticipated to help the MEA defibrillator market to maintain a steady growth rate.

The rising demand for advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators is also fuelling the MEA defibrillators market. For instance, in 2013, the ALS defibrillators product segment held the leading market share as it has the ability to monitor different bodily functions such as pulse and heart rhythm and blood oxygen levels.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4459

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com