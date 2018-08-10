Elkos launches Click O – A new addition to the Retractable ball pen range
Introducing Elkos click O, innovative materials combined with functional technology and the very highest demands in terms of design have resulted in the Elkos Click O ball pens.(https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-clicko.html)
“We are excited to introduce this new retractable ball pen to the market,” said said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. “The addition of this product is an expansion on the popularity of our retractable ball pens range. The Click O was engineered to work as hard as you do. The trendy look and user friendly attribute facilitates an effortless writing experience, making this a must-have item for the office, on the manufacturing floor, or at home.”
Design & Performance
Use of the latest technology and trendy pattern makes it the best product of its kind in the market. Cick O is designed for quick-drying, long-lasting functionality and strength, combined with unique comfort and style that is sure to make a statement.It is available in 5 body and 3 ink colours.
Packaging;
5 pcs pouch
200 pcs Inner box
3600 pcs Master carton
Pricing and Availability:
Elkos Click O ball pens is now available with retailers across India. It has been priced very competitively at RS 5 per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens
About the company
Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.
ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT’s & IIM’s
Related News
Insight Asbestos Survey Ltd Renowned For Removing Large Volume Of Asbestos Smoothly!
We provide our expert guidance to both the private and public sectors for the asbestosRead More
CreativoMedia’s Strategic SEO Services Helps Small Businesses Dominate SERPs
CreativoMedia creates targeted SEO strategies focused on putting small businesses on SERPs and presenting themRead More