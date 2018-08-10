|

Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Form W-4 2018 and review of the 2019 Draft Form W-4” attendees will review potential recent updates, discuss concerns around proper processing and your role in processing according to the IRS. The event goes LIVE on Monday, Aug 27, from 1:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

Dec of 2017 The Tax cuts and jobs act was passed and it was one of the most significant tax changes in some time. This webinar will prepare the payroll professional to understand the changes to the form W-4 for 2018 and beyond because of tax reform. Form W-4 is a critical form that all companies have to obtain from employees. And the IRS has specific laws and how they should be handled plus these laws change and it is important to keep current.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum is currently the Director of Payroll Operations at Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Dayna has been heavily involved in the payroll field over 17 years. Starting as a payroll clerk at a small Tucson company, Dayna moved on to be a Payroll Team Leader at Honeywell Inc. During Dayna’s time at Honeywell she obtained her FPC (Fundamental Payroll Certification) through the American Payroll Association. She also received several merit awards for Customer Service and Acquisitions and Divestitures.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• IRS Form W-4 change requirements and how it affects you as an employer

• Employer notification requirements and important deadlines for both Form W-4 Discussion on what makes the Form W-4 invalid

• Lock in letters from the IRS and how to handle

• What are the changes to personal exemptions from tax reform and how it will impact the form W-4

• W-4 worksheet changes and requirements of when employees need to provide updated forms

• Form W-4 changes for 2018 due to tax reform

• Review of the 2019 Draft Form W-4

• What we know about taxation calculations in 2019

