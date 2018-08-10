Global IBM Watson Services Market: IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, TCS ltd, Deloitte, Capegemini SE, Tech Mahindra and Wipro – Forecast by 2023

|

A fresh research report added in to a vast collection of KD Market Insights which titled is “Global IBM Watson Services Market” provides a unique tool for evaluating the market The global IBM Watson services market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by ongoing demand for cognitive computing in various industries. In addition, effective and process downtime features of IBM Watson is expected to fuel the market adoption in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of IBM Watson services market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Services

• AI Assistant

• Data

• Knowledge

• Vision

• Speech

• Language

• Empathy

By End Use Industry

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Telecommunication

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

• The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

• IBM Corp.

• Accenture PLC

• TCS Ltd

• KPMG International

• Deloitte

• Capgemini SE

• Tech Mahindra

• Wipro

• DXC Technology

• Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

• 2017- Base Year

• 2018 – Estimated Year

• 2019 to 2023 – Forecasted Year

Research Scope and Deliverables

• Overview & Executive Summary

• Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

• Market Size and Forecast Projections

• Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

• Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

• Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

• Industry report analyzes the global IBM Watson services market by the following segments:

• Services

• End Use Industry

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Customization: We also offers customization’s in the industry report as per the company’s specific needs.

Key Questions Answered in the Global IBM Watson Services Industry Report

• What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?

• Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

• What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

• Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

• What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

• What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players

