JWB Property Management Ranks 10th in Jacksonville’s Fastest Growing Company

JWB Property Management, the 10th fastest growing business in Jacksonville, currently manages over 2,000 properties and has built 500 new homes, among others.

[Jacksonville, 8/10/2018] – The Jacksonville Business Journal recently released a list of the fastest growing companies in which JWB Property Management ranked 10th. The company’s 78.05 percent revenue growth contributed to its recognition in the journal’s list.

Happy Customers, Better Business

JWB’s President Alexis Sifakis shares the secret to the said recognition is making people happy.

He said in his personal and business mission statement, “In business, focus on your employees and your clients. Make sure they are happy and thriving, and you will be successful.”

The employees of JWB have given at least 4,150 volunteer hours since 2006. The company offers a half-day off once every other month to its employees, so they can participate in a volunteer event together. They have built houses for Habitat for Humanity as a result of this policy. The employees also helped with a canned food drive.

Building and Buying More Houses

JWB mostly has single-family homes. The company has a few town homes, as well. It also buys lots and constructs homes on them.

Sifakis explains, “We do a lot of building. We are building 150 to 200 houses this year. Right now we are buying about 40 properties per month.”

JWB focuses on buying properties and fixing them up as necessary. The company then sells the properties to people who want to own rental properties without the hassle of doing any of the work.

As soon as a client buys a property, JWB Property Management manages it by collecting rent, handling maintenance, and looking for tenants or renters. At present, the company has 550 clients in 43 states and 13 countries.

About JWB Property Management

JWB makes a difference in the lives of its clients. Since 2006, the company has set the standard in the industry and redefined world-class customer service. Its team consistently delivers and even exceeds the expectations of its clients. The company has renovated more than 1,500 properties and built more than 500 new construction homes.

With over $250 million in assets under management, JWB Property Management now manages more than 2,000 properties. Visit https://www.jwbpropertymanagement.com/ today for more information.