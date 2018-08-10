Kirloskar Mega T 15 Deluxe Heavy Duty Power Tiller- KMW Agri
KMW Mega T 15 Deluxe heavy duty Power Tiller by Kirloskar has advance features like key start ignition, mobile charger, hour meter, alternator & safety start switch. It is applicable on both wet & dry land. We have provided Cerametallic clutch to machine, to ensure its longer life. Get an online pricing quote today! For more details, Visit at – https://kmwagri.com/product/mega-t-15-deluxe-power-tiller/
