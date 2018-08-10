Marine Adhesives Market Size – Industry Growth, Share, Analysis Report 2024

|

Axiom MRC study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry value chain focusing on the peer and parent markets of Marine Adhesives market. The Marine Adhesives Market report offers changing market dynamics in the Marine Adhesives industry, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD Million).

It presents a comprehensive assessment of geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, potential and niche segments, and a neutral perspective on the market performance. The report also offers strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations and competitive landscape, mapping the key common trends of the Marine Adhesives market.

The global marine adhesives market is witnessing sustainable growth due to increasing use of marine adhesives in diverse applications such as deck systems, glazing, panel bonding and others etc. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by swiftly increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. Being the major markets for marine adhesives in the APAC region, these countries have a strong background of marine manufacturing infrastructure, thus propelling the market growth. Furthermore, countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia are making momentous investments in marine industry. However, the global marine adhesives market is hampered by stringent international maritime organization environmental regulations.

By Geographically, This Market Is Sectioned Into:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Asia Pacific dominated the global marine adhesives market. Increasing establishment of marine adhesive production facilities are fuelling the growth in APAC. Furthermore, the North America region is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The demand for marine adhesives is increasing in this region, due to robust growth of marine infrastructure, rising disposable income and availability of innovative materials.

By Product Type, This Market Is Categorised Into:

• Resin Type: acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane and others

• Substrate Type: metals, composites, plastics and others

• Vessel: boats, cargo, passenger and others

Global Marine Adhesives Market Finds Application:

• Deck systems

• Glazing

• Panel bonding

• Artificial decks

• Windows, portholes etc.

The Major Key Players Included In This Market Are:

MAPEI, 3M Company, Ashland, Bostik, Chemique Adhesives, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Gurit, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Hernon Manufacturing, Huntsman, HYBOND Adhesives, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), LORD, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Permabond, Riëd, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader, Sika AG and Weicon.

