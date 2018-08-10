Medical Equipment Rental Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2020

|

Transparency Market Research, a global market intelligence firm, has recently announced the publication of a new market research report made available on the company website. The research study, titled “Medical Equipment Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” talks about the global medical equipment rental market, presenting an overview of the market, along with the drivers and barriers that will determine the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3674

According to the research report, in 2013, the global market for medical equipment rental was valued at US$33.4 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$49.1 bn by the end of 2020. The market is projected to register a 5.80% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

The rising pressure to reduce expenses in hospitals, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and safety against obsolescence of technologies are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the demand for medical equipment rental throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the expansion of the distribution network in developing countries is further expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the poor pricing flexibility and absence of appropriate regulatory policies are projected to hamper the growth of the global medical equipment rental market in the near future.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2543

For the purpose of the study, the report segments the global cosmetics implants market on the basis of sources and applications. Among the implants made from various sources, polymer implants led the market in 2013. Due to further research in this segment and easy access to raw materials, the demand for polymer implant devices will continue to increase during the report’s forecast period. The metal implants segment also considerably aided the expansion of the global cosmetic implants market in 2013. In the application segment, breast implants led the market in 2013. Between 2014 and 2020, the breast implant segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6%.

The increasing demand for cosmetic implants and introduction of advanced devices will give an impetus to the global cosmetic implants market during the forecast period. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the global cosmetic implants market. It provides insights into the key factors driving and restraining the market. To study the market’s prevailing competitive landscape, leading companies operating therein are also profiled.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2543

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com