High-end electronic diving equipment that have changed the world of diving safety come and go; the popularity of a traditional dive watch stays constant! That’s partly because of their ‘go-anywhere’ attitude; the rest, it’s the tough-as-a-nail construction that lets you roam worry-free, no matter which part of the world you are in. It’s the same factors that make the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s watch quite a timeless one.

Now, the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s Watch won’t give you critical information a dive computer alike; do not expect it to calculate decompression periods or bottom time or the safety stops; but well, it will surely measure your dive time and keep you informed about the remaining cylinder air. It is not meant for the great depths; only 600 feet or a little more.

On the flip side, however; the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s Watch is a piece that objectifies the coveted charm of a cool, men’s fashion accessory. It’s certainly not the piece James Bond ever wore but taking into account its iconic style, the super sleuth could bond well with the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s Watch.

With that much said, if you are considering adding a dive watch to your existing collection or starting one for the first time, the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s Watch is a good choice to go for. First and foremost, its 200 meters of water resistance is a mark that separates the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 200M Sapphire Quartz 36JL140 Men’s Watch from all the others. At this price point, it is very hard to come across a substantial dive watch that does its job and not something giving out a mere impression. Its unique, unidirectional bezel acts as a dive timer and even if it brushes up against something unexpectedly, it’s going to hold its position and not throw you into an utter confusion regarding miscalculation of the air supply. Its illuminated hands and hour markers glow bright under low light conditions. Its stainless steel construction makes it resistant to corrosion while the SEIKO VX43E movement keeps time without missing a beat! Online Ratio Watches, thus becomes a preferred piece for the fashionable diving individual with an active social life post-diving sessions.

Bottom line: The Ratio II Free Diver Helium-Safe 100M Sapphire Automatic Men’s Watch combines almost everything on the want-to-have list of many divers. It is an indispensable tool underwater when your dive computer gives off but above everything, it is the symbol of a rugged explorer who realized a dream and is never afraid to pursue it.