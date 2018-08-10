Van Matre Construction, LLC Solves Structural Issues through Its Foundation Repair Services

|

Extreme weather and swelling soils in Colorado could cause structural damage to a house’s foundation. Van Matre Construction, LLC gives homeowners peace of mind by repairing the foundations of their homes.

[LAFAYETTE, 08/10/2018] – Van Matre Construction, LLC maintains the integrity of Colorado homes through its foundation repair services. As an efficient and reliable concrete foundation contractor, it surveys the houses and tailors solutions to specific structural issues.

The contractors also consider how the soil affects the structure of the properties. After all, Colorado homeowners contend with the state’s expansive soil.

Expansive Soil in Colorado

Expansive soil, also known as swelling soil, is a type of soil that increases in volume when they get wet or dry out. This is because they contain a high percentage of clay particles that absorb large quantities of water. In fact, these soils can expand by up to 10 percent when wet. When they do, they could exert a force of up to 20,000 pounds per square foot.

Such a force can cause significant damage to houses, buildings, roads, and pipelines. The occupants of a structure could see cracked walls, floors, ceilings, and even windows. Swelling soil could also cause the sidewalks and driveways to heave. The Colorado Geological Survey (CGS) says the damage could be twice as worse as the impact of natural disasters like floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

Data from the CGS also states that arid or semi-arid regions with seasonal changes in soil moisture, such as Colorado, experience more swelling problems than other states.

Restoring the Integrity of the Home

When it comes to foundation problems, Van Matre Construction, LLC is the trusted company in Colorado. With several years of experience in the industry, the company has gained both the trust of their clientele and the experience to combat any kind of structural issue.

The team conducts a thorough inspection of each of their projects. After all, each home has a unique structural problem. It customizes the concrete foundation solutions, to address root problems. For houses with no visible signs of foundational issues, the staff keeps an eye out for early warning signs of damage and fixes the problem immediately.

Through reliable foundation repair services, Van Matre Construction, LLC solves and keeps structural issues at bay.

About Van Matre Construction, LLC

Van Matre Construction, LLC is the company of choice for foundation repair in Colorado. It has been serving homeowners since 2001 and has built a reputation for dependable services. Its team is committed to honesty, fair pricing, and quality construction.

