| August 11, 2018

Mumbai’s Largest Shopping & Entertainment Destination located at Lower Parel. The home of over 500 brands. 3.3 million square feet of space. We are the first consumption centre developed in India, covering 3.3 million square feet of space and housing over 500 brands, variety of F&B, entertainment, commercial and residential complexes. Pioneered by The Phoenix Mills Co.Ltd. and led by young Managing Director, Atul Ruia and his team of professionals. Best Malls in Mumbai

