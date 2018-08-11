capterra.com collaboration app

Main Menu

August 11, 2018

LAN messenger on Capterra.com is a small and easy-to-use instant messenger program. The application creates private and group chats, while it has a very intuitive interface. Group notifications, chats, file transfer and access to the remote computer of the interlocutor, all this you can find in the options of this software. Automatic installation is useful for network administrators who want to install LAN chat without a user user so that they can perform work faster on any number of computers.

