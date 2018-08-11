Main Menu

KOEL Care Oil – Premium quality engine oil for diesel generator

| August 11, 2018

KOEL Care Oil is a high-grade oil, recommended by industry experts and can be suitably used as Kirloskar generator engine oil. This specially formulated generator engine oil helps increase the life and performance of your generator’s engine by reducing corrosion and sludge deposits. Learn more about our different types of oil for diesel generator and their features at http://www.koelcare.com/Product/Genuine-Engine-Oil-Lubricants

