Ports May Acquire Controlling Stakes Indredging Corporation of India Limited
In a meeting chaired by Secretary (Shipping) with Chairmen/Chairmen I/C of Major Ports, held on 18th June 2018, the disinvestment proposal of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) was discussed and it was suggested that Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT), based on the availability of surplus fund lying with them may strive to acquire shares of DCI given the linkage of dredging activity with the Ports.Acommittee to understand the modalities with regard to this has been constituted.
« The perfect solution to Patient Billing and Collections (Previous News)
Related News
Here is how to have the best team building in Southampton
11 of August — Southampton UK– We all get to discover the sheer importance ofRead More
IWAI sets out on large public outreach along Ganga for Jal Marg Vikas Project Holds Two-Day long advocacy meetings in Jharkhand leg of Ganga
Even as the work on the development of Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) on GangaRead More