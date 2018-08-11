Sungevity Enterprises announces 100 MW Solar Power Plant in Mizoram

|

Mizoram is getting ready to usher in a new era of collaboration, not only for investments but also for new skills in production and technology in various sectors. The Government of Mizoram is taking a very progressive approach that would pave the way for various developmental projects being undertaken in collaboration and investments by outside players.

A highly innovative initiative of the Government of Mizoram under the NEDP called the “Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit” jointly organised by the State Government and its official state partners Innovations India to enable a large number of business houses to kick start their business in Mizoram has started to show results and investors have started to show up in Mizoram.

Sungevity Enterprises a Solar Power Solutions company is gearing up to set up the biggest Solar Power Plant in the state with a capacity of 100 MW. The Chairman of Sungevity Enterprises Sh. Premjeet Sharma along with senior directors of Sungevity Sh. Binod Kumar, Sh. Aswin Patel & Sh. Sanjeev Gharoo met up with the Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram Sh. Lal Thanhawla and submitted to him the “Detailed Project Report” for setting up the Mega Solar Power Plant in Mizoram.

“As a result of the Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit, a number of national and multinational corporate organisations are looking at starting their businesses in Mizoram and are ready to contribute in the overall development of the state and express their solidarity with this excellent initiative. I welcome Sungevity Enterprises to Mizoram and am confident that the Mega Solar Power Plant set up by them would be a progressive step towards the development of Mizoram.” said Lal Thanhawla.

The Solar Power Plant would be the first of its kind in Mizoram that would be set at a whopping cost of Rs. 630 crores by Sungevity Enterprises and in addition to providing solar power to the state, it shall also provide huge employment opportunities for the local work force.

The Chairman & Directors of Sungevity Enterprises also called upon His Excellency the Governor of Mizoram Sh. Kummanam Rajasekharan at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl and apprised the honourable Governor about the Mega Solar Power Plant to be established in Mizoram and various initiatives being taken by Sungevity Enterprises towards ushering in development via investments into Mizoram.

CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit and Managing Director of Innovations India, Captain Rahul Bali who facilitated both the meetings said, “ It’s a matter of extreme satisfaction that big companies like Sungevity Enterprises are now looking at Mizoram as an investment destination and it shows that the various campaigns and activities being conducted jointly by Government of Mizoram and Innovations India for the overall development and promotion of the state have started to bear the desired fruits of investments. And this surely is the beginning of an Investment era in Mizoram.”