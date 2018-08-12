Spray Tan solution
Radiant Glo tanning solutions and self-tan mousses have been created to achieve natural looking tans, using fresh natural and organic ingredients. Nutrient dense, they hydrate and moisturise your skin. Our 2 hour rinse off formulations give your skin that luxurious, healthy glow and your bedsheets will love that your not sleeping in your tan. Our odour inhibitor eliminates that fake tan smell. We are a PETA-approved cruelty-free with Vegan ethics. Our products are all, Paraben free, PEG’s free and contain NO Propylene Glycol. We have carefully chosen ingredients that are industry recognised as cosmetically reducing fine lines and wrinkles, that tone the skin and are anti-ageing. Organic Tan
