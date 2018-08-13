Heart Care Foundation of India invites nominations for the HCFI Excellence Awards 2018

|

As part of the 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018, the Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) has invited nominations for the HCFI Excellence Awards to be held during the Mela. Awards are designed to honor the best contributions from individuals and organizations in healthcare. The idea is also to inspire other likeminded entities to participate in a grander scale and make the “Healthcare for all” movement a success.

Awards often have negative connotations. However, they are aimed at recognizing excellence, and are a public acknowledgement of the years of hard work and dedication put in by individuals and organizations. Awards can be bestowed by the government, professional associations, organizations, etc. but for doctors, the awards given by the patient community are the most valuable.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Appreciation, motivation, compliments are all non-materialistic gifts and are mentioned in all Vedas. As long as they are satvik and not tamasik or rajasik and do not increase ego, awards are beneficial. In Ashta Lakshmi, the eight forms of Lakshmi, Vijaya Lakshmi represents our achievements and awards other than the material income that we earn. Satvik is when others appreciate you; rajasik is when you ask for it, which can even be for a consideration or mutual benefit; and tamasik is when you buy appreciation. Each award should build up humility and encourage one to work harder and achieve more than what has been accomplished. Awards also motivate others to strive for excellence, which benefits us all.”

Apart from these awards, the Perfect Health Mela will also witness the presentation of the Perfect CSR Awards 2018 for the first time. Under various categories, these bring into light responsible business practices which have proven to be the drivers of change and impacted millions of lives.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, “Humans seek reward and recognition. In basic terms, we have a physiological craving for the ‘happy hormone’ dopamine. Processing reward and gratitude is one of the fastest and most effective ways to release this hormone, which further contributes to a state of contentment and satisfaction. Without praise, reward and gratitude, the hormonal imbalance of a dopamine deficiency is likely to lead to emotions of discontent.”

Nominations are invited under the following categories for the HCFI Perfect CSR Awards 2018 to be held in October during the Mela.

“HCFI K L CHOPRA MEDIA AWARD ” for the best Breaking Health News of the Year (January to August 2018)

“HCFI Dr RAKESH GUPTA EXCELLENCE AWARD ” to a medical doctor or NGO for best philanthropic contribution in the field of a community health project during the year

“HCFI ABHEETA KHANNA LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD” to a person for his or her exemplary contribution in the field of PR and Journalism during the year.

“HCFI ANIL JAJU EXCELLENCE AWARD” to an NGO for its best project in the field of health awareness during the year.

“HCFI QIMAT RAI AGGARWAL EXCELLENCE AWARD” to a school student for his/her innovative project or contribution in the field of health and environment during the year

“HCFI Dr K K Aggarwal Running Trophy to a nursing student or institution for an innovative project or contribution in the field of health during the year

“HCFI PERFORMER OF THE YEAR AWARD” to best performer from HCFI Family during the year

The entries are invited from any Indian citizen eligible for any of the award above and can be sent to hcfi.1986@gmail.com before 31st August 2018. There is no entry fee. Decision of the eminent jury will be final