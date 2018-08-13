Smart Bathroom Market 2018 Global Key Players: Roca Sanitario S.A, Toto Ltd, Kohler Co, Bradley Corporation, Masco Corporation

|

Market Scenario:

The global smart bathroom market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart bathroom applications. Moreover, increasing demand for smart bathrooms across various end users and rise in concerns regarding energy conservation and hygiene maintenance are other major factors driving the growth of the global smart bathroom market.

The global smart bathroom market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the smart bathroom market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Kohler Co. and Bradley Corporation among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing focus on growing urbanization and increasing aging population. In the global smart bathroom market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing demand for smart bathroom applications different countries in the region.

The global Smart Bathroom Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Roca Sanitario S.A. (Spain)

Toto Ltd. (Japan)

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

LIXIL Group (Japan)

Duravit AG (Germany)

Bradley Corporation (U.S.)

Fortune Brands (Canada)

Masco Corporation (China)

Regional Analysis:

The global smart bathroom market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of smart bathrooms applications across various end users such as residential and commercial.

Segments:

The global smart bathroom market is segmented by product type, connectivity, and end user. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into Hi-tech toilets, soaking tubs, digital faucets, and others.

Based on the connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 3G. Whereas, based on the end user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Key Findings:

By product type, hi-tech toilets are expected to hold the largest share of the smart bathroom market and is expected to grow at 12.12% CAGR.

By connectivity, Bluetooth sub-segment leads with a 10.44% CAGR.

By end user, commercial sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the smart bathroom market and is expected to grow at 10.67% CAGR.

