An Enthralling Live Performance by the American DJ Valentino Khan at Playboy Club Mumbai

| August 14, 2018

Here comes the great news for all Valentino fans waiting with bated breaths for the superstar’s India tour. Get your feet moving as the most versatile producers in the game – Los Angeles-born artist, Valentino Khan performs live at Playboy Club in Mumbai.

Let your hair down and get your adrenaline pumping with the high touted act of the American DJ and producer. The show, brewed with high dosage of dynamism and equal measures of enthusiasm will certainly keep the mood of the party going.

So, put your dancing shoes on, flex that muscle and bring along your tribe!

Time: 10 pm onwards
Venue: Playboy Club, Worli Mumbai
Book your tickets at:http://bit.ly/VKPlayboyMum

