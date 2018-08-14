Botulinum Toxin Market to Touch US$ 8 Bn  Valuation by End of 2026

|

Whether it is a 40+ woman worried about the wrinkles and fine lines on her skin or a patient suffering from chronic migraines and excessive sweating, the whole world swears by botulinum toxin as the ultimate go-to remedy that promises instant and long-lasting relief. Botulinum toxin – also known as Botox – is used in several therapeutic as well as cosmetic applications and global celebrities are known to undergo the procedure to maintain their youthful look and/or as a corrective procedure.

Besides being used to iron out fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, botulinum toxin also finds application as an effective treatment option for over reactive bladder, muscle spasms, and chronic migraines. Botulinum toxin is a non-invasive procedure and is approved by the FDA in treating various health conditions. However, being one of the most poisonous substances ever known to mankind, botulinum toxin comes with its own set of side effects and may not prove to be a very healthy option in the long run. Solution? Natural and needle-free alternatives to Botox.

Emergence of Safer Natural Alternatives in the Global Market to Depict Positive Adoption Trends

Several natural and safe alternatives to botulinum toxin are being introduced in the global market and these products are finding increasing adoption among the people. Some of these innovative products are highlighted below.

For specific cases like reduction of wrinkles, patches made of sticky paper – called Frownies – are applied on the skin to temporarily freeze muscle movement and prevent wrinkling of the skin

To reduce the appearance of sagging skin and to prevent thinning of the facial bones, face balls are massaged into the skin to improve the skin tone and promote circulation

Synthetic snake venom is a good muscle inhibitor and is being incorporated as an active ingredient in certain anti-aging products

Needle-less ‘Organic Botox’ is Here to Stay

Powerful celebrities in the First World are turning to organic alternatives to botulinum toxin, and the most favored product is a cream containing active organic compounds and powerful components like hyaluronic acid to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. This ‘bio Botox’ negates the adverse effects of traditional botulinum toxin and can completely wipe out the necessity to use injectables.

Another needle-free alternative to botulinum toxin is the use of Radio Frequency (RF) to achieve contoured cheekbones, lift eyebrows, and smoothen fine lines. Use of RF in skincare procedures results in firmer, plumper, and radiant skin without any side effects and this is fast emerging as a viable alternative to botulinum toxin.

Global Market for Botulinum Toxin Continues to Witness Sustained Growth, Given the Rising Adoption Across Diverse Applications

Although safer alternatives to botulinum toxin are making waves in the global market, botulinum toxin is used as a conventional therapy to treat certain cosmetic and therapeutic indications. In a new study on botulinum toxin by Persistence Market Research, revenue projections indicate a climb from almost US$ 4 Bn in 2017 to just under US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2026. Persistence Market Research analysts predict a robust growth rate of 7.7% for this market during the period 2018 – 2026. Growth in revenue can be attributed to an increase in the number of aesthetic non-surgical procedures and lack of alternative treatment options for certain therapeutic applications.