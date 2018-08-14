Danish startup wins exclusive € 1.15 m EU grant

|

Airtame awarded Horizon 2020 grant by European Commission

COPENHAGEN : Airtame, a Danish startup that makes a wireless HDMI solution for both business and education sectors, was recently awarded a € 1.15 m grant by the European Commission as part of the Horizon 2020 programme.

Horizon 2020 is the biggest European Union Research and Innovation program in the history of EU. The program aims to support researchers, organizations and entrepreneurs, and the goal is to aid promising breakthroughs and discoveries.

The Horizon2020 grant will go towards developing an open integration platform for professional displays, essentially an app store for professional screens.

“We’re very proud of the business and product we’ve built so far, but even more excited by the fact that others believe in our vision too. The grant will allow us to improve the quality of the product and offer a better solution for both businesses and educational institutes,” says Jonas Gyalokay, CEO and co-founder of Airtame.

The company started out as a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign in 2014 during which they raised a total of $1.3M. Since then, Airtame has grown into a company with over 70 people from across the world and have shipped over 85,000 devices.

About Airtame

Airtame is a wireless screen mirroring solution that allows you to instantly display content from any laptop or mobile device, to any display. Its multifunctional use case means that it can also be used as a digital signage solution.

Airtame’s mission is to help create flow and work smarter.

The company is based in Copenhagen with other offices in New York and San Francisco.